Szmodics Off the Bench to Net as Blackburn Win Opener

Friday, 9th Aug 2024 21:58 Blues target Sammie Szmodics came off the bench in the 65th minute, scored and picked up an assist as Blackburn Rovers beat Derby County 4-2 in their season opener at Ewood Park. Before the game, manager John Eustace joked that he hoped the proposed deal which would see Szmodics join the Blues was off but without ruling out the switch happening before the window closes. The 28-year-old hasn’t always trained with the first team or featured in a friendly while negotiations with Town have been ongoing and Eustace named him on the bench. It took only 11 minutes after coming on for the Republic of Ireland forward to find the net, sweeping home from 12 yards. Eight minutes later, Szmodics’s pass from the left found an unmarked Yuki Ohashi, who deftly beat the keeper. Lewis Travis skippered Rovers having returned to Ewood Park at the end of the season following his loan at Town. For the Rams, it was a disappointing evening for former Blues striker Kayden Jackson to make his debut for his new club. "I hope so" 😂



Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace says he hopes the deal for Sammie Szmodics to move to Ipswich is off 👇 pic.twitter.com/UiG419mJwQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 9, 2024 "Sammie Szmodics still here, still scoring!" 🗣



Szmodics does what he does BEST to make it three for Blackburn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CDxaUWYASX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 9, 2024

