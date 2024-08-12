Carabao Cup Second Round Draw Wednesday
Monday, 12th Aug 2024 17:42
Town will learn their second-round Carabao Cup opponents on Wednesday evening.
Having been promoted to the Premier League, the Blues are not taking part in round one of the competition this year, which gets under way on Tuesday with further fixtures on Wednesday.
The draw for round two takes place following the live Sky Sports game between Leeds United and Middlesborough on Wednesday evening.
Town will be among 13 Premier League clubs who are not participating in European competitions entering the tournament.
The competition remains regionalised with the draw split into southern and northern sections. Ball numbers will be finalised on Wednesday morning.
Round two ties will take place during the week commencing 26th August.
Last year, Town beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at home in round one, defeated Reading 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium in round two, then came from 2-0 down to beat Premier League Wolves 3-2 at home in the third round before exiting to another top-flight side Fulham 3-1 at Portman Road in round four.
Photo: Action Images
