Attwell Portman Road's First Ever VAR Official

Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 10:42 The Premier League has confirmed the referee and assistants for Saturday’s season opener against Liverpool, plus Portman Road’s first ever VAR officials. The game will be refereed by the West Sussex-based Tim Robinson, an experienced official, who was added to the Select Group 1 last season but has been taking charge of Premier League matches since 2019. Robinson’s most recent Town match was the 2-1 home victory over Shrewsbury in League One in November 2020, a game in which he awarded the Shrews a fourth-minute penalty after Shaun Whalley was tripped by Mark McGuinness. Tim Wood and Steve Meredith are the assistants and Keith Stroud the fourth official. Long-serving top-flight official Stuart Attwell will become Portman Road’s first ever VAR official with Harry Lennard his assistant. Attwell’s most recent Blues match was the 1-0 win at Blackburn in March in which he ruled out three Rovers goals, while Town ought to have been awarded an early penalty when Nathan Broadhead was pulled back by Callum Brittain. Installing the cameras and other hardware for VAR was one of the many projects which has been carried out at Portman Road over the summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bluemike31 added 10:43 - Aug 13

Everything that's bad about the Premier league 4

Radlett_blue added 10:51 - Aug 13

What could possibly go wrong? 1

Tractorboy58 added 10:59 - Aug 13

I really really dislike Keith Stroud 0

runningout added 11:00 - Aug 13

Yuk! 0

algarvefan added 11:11 - Aug 13

Where is the positivity guys? It matters not who the officials are, we are back in the Premier League and ever since this fixture was announced I have fancied us for this, I'm going for a 2-1 Town win and then a great season. In KM we trust.

Sorry gotta go nursey has my medication!!!! 1

chepstowblue added 11:13 - Aug 13

The line up was always going to be horrific. These are some of the most nonsensical morons currently officiating in the game. The name of Keith Stroud is right up there with the Eddie Ilderton's of this world. The Premier league is a circus, and a circus always requires clowns. But it won't be funny ! 0

muhrensleftfoot added 11:23 - Aug 13

At least we have VAR now, so we know that every decision will be the correct decision. Oh...... 0

