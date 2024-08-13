Trialist Alzate Interesting Italian and Spanish Clubs

Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 17:44 Blues trialist Steven Alzate is being linked with a number of clubs in Spain and Italy. Alzate, who was released by Brighton at the end of last season, joined up with Town last week and featured in the training match with OGC Nice which followed the main fixture at Portman Road on Saturday. We understand the 25-year-old Colombian international continues to train with the Blues, but is also reported to be interesting other clubs. According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Serie A Genoa are leading the chase to sign the midfielder with talks progressing, while another Italian top-flight club, Fiorentina, and La Liga Sevilla and Celta Vigo have asked what terms he is after in recent days. Speaking after Saturday’s games, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Steven Alzate was with us today, he trained with us on Thursday and Friday,” the Blues manager continued. “A very good player, an experienced player for a relatively young age and isn’t with a club at the moment, so it was a chance for him to come in over the last couple of days, have a look at us, us to have a look at him and we’ll have some discussions from there. It was useful to have him with us.” 🚨 #Genoa lidera la carrera para firmar al internacional para Colombia, Steven Alzate (25), los diálogos avanzan. En el #IpswichTown se entrena, esperando resolver su situación (sin oferta aún) 🇨🇴



👀 #Fiorentina, #Sevilla y #CeltaDeVigo preguntaron sus términos en días pasados pic.twitter.com/CZMfoG0myz — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) August 13, 2024

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TomCruise added 17:54 - Aug 13

I'd get this lad signed up. He'd be a great addition. 0

ArnieM added 17:58 - Aug 13

FGS Town, don’t miss the boat on this one. You’ve had him at the Club a week already. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments