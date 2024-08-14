New London Branch Venue For Liverpool Match

Wednesday, 14th Aug 2024 11:20

The London Branch of the Supporters Club has a new venue for watching live TV games this season, starting with Saturday’s season-opener against Liverpool at Portman Road (KO 12.30pm).

The Lyttleton Arms, 1, Camden High Street, London NW1 7JE is the new pub, opposite Mornington Crescent tube station.

Branch chairman, Horry Money, said: “The Lyttleton is able to provide both TNT and Sky games. There will also be discounted beers for all Town fans.”









Photo: Matchday Images