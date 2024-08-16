Town Finally Complete Szmodics Signing
Friday, 16th Aug 2024 12:36
Town have confirmed the signing of forward Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers, as per TWTD’s report last night.
A month ago, TWTD was first to reveal that Town were in discussions with the Lancastrians regarding the addition of Szmodics, Rovers having turned down an initial offer of £6 million.
Since then, a number of other bids have been turned down but we understand the Blues upped their offer, believed to be £9 million plus add-ons, earlier this week with an agreement finally reached yesterday.
The 28-year-old, who has signed a four-year deal and will wear the number 23 shirt, is delighted the move is finally over the line and have an opportunity to play top-flight football.
He will be available to be in the squad for tomorrow’s opener against Liverpool, the paperwork having been completed before the midday deadline.
“There’s always been interest since I was a kid, but it just felt right this time with the challenge of the Premier League,” he told the club site.
“After speaking to a couple of the lads, including Lewis Travis who was here last season, they just pushed me and said that I need to come and work under this manager, which is something I can’t wait to do.
“It’s every boy’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’ve always said to my friends, family and agents that I’ll get to the top one day.
“There’s nothing more I want than to score at Portman Road for Ipswich Town. I am over the moon to be here and looking forward to the season ahead.”
Town boss Kieran McKenna added: “We think Sam brings a lot of different qualities to the squad and is an experienced player who has worked extremely hard over the years to improve his game and to become more and more effective as a player.
“That was shown last year with the fantastic season he had at Blackburn with the goals he scored throughout the campaign, including one at Portman Road of course.
“He has a real feel for scoring goals and works so hard for the team both on and off the ball. He knows many of the players here, as well as some of the staff and has ties to the club and to the area.
“This is a move that works for all parties and he has rightfully earned the chance to play in the Premier League, which I know he is delighted to do at this club.
“His arrival gives us another really versatile forward player who can operate in different roles and systems, giving us a big goal threat and plenty of other qualities to add to the team.”
Born in Colchester, Szmodics, a player we understand the Blues have eyed in the last couple of transfer windows, came through the youth ranks with the U’s before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree.
A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022. Posh are understood to be due a 10 per cent of profit sell-on from the move.
Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups. He has now won four full caps.
Despite training way from the first-team squad and missing pre-season friendlies while his move was under discussion, Szmodics has made an impressive start to the season, coming off the bench to score in the 4-2 opening-day win against Derby and then scoring twice in the 6-1 Carabao Cup tie victory at Stockport and playing just over the first hour.
Town are also expected to announce the signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan today, while Napoli’s Jens Cajuste is set for a medical having agreed to join, also on loan.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
|
