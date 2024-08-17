Wycombe Leading Humphreys Chase

Saturday, 17th Aug 2024 19:31 Wycombe Wanderers are leading the chase to sign Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys on loan. As previously reported, a number of clubs in League One and the Championship have been eyeing the 20-year-old. We understand, Wycombe have been in talks throughout the summer having shown interest in previous windows. Terms are understood to have been agreed, while Peterborough have also been linked. Humphreys returned to training with the rest of the Town squad this week following a thigh injury sustained early in pre-season. The Wycombe staff will be very familiar with Humphreys with manager Matt Bloomfield having worked at the Town academy during the latter days of his playing career, while the Chairboys’ head of recruitment is ex-Blues full-back Scott Mitchell, who was previously in a similar role with the Town youth set-up.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Andy32Cracknell added 19:36 - Aug 17

Can’t see him ever getting a look in now, if he was good enough he would have pushed his way into the first team by now. Can see his career continuing elsewhere I’m afraid. 0

Lukeybluey added 19:41 - Aug 17

Good player, is he good enough for the Prem at the moment? Probably not, Higher League 1 and championship I think he would do quite well. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments