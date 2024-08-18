U21s Draw at Burnley

Sunday, 18th Aug 2024 20:52

Town’s U21s drew 3-3 at Burnley this afternoon having been 2-0 in front at half-time.

Matty Roberts gave the Blues the lead in the 33rd minute, then Rio Oudnie-Morgan added the second three minutes later.

The Clarets pulled a goal back a minute after the restart through Tommy McDermott, then Vernon Masara levelled, again three minutes later.

Town restored their lead through Harry Barbrook (pictured) on 56 but the Lancastrians once again restored parity in the 71st minute.

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright is next in action when they host Sheffield United at Playford Road on Tuesday 27th August.





Photo: TWTD