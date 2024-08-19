AFC Wimbledon Cup Date Set

Monday, 19th Aug 2024 11:08

Town’s Carabao Cup second-round tie against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane has been set for Wednesday 28th August (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues enter the competition at the second-round stage this season having been promoted to the Premier League.

Ticketing details are set to be announced in due course, while every Carabao Cup fixture is being shown live by Sky Sports this season.

The teams met last season in round three of the FA Cup, the Blues winning 3-1 at Plough Lane via a Josh Davison own goal, Axel Tuanzebe‘s first goal for the club and a Jack Taylor effort in the final minute. Jake Reeves netted a penalty for the Dons, while Harry Pell was sent off.

That game was the first cup meeting between Town and the Wombles since their reincarnation.

Blues’ striker Ali Al-Hamadi moved to Portman Road from the Dons in January, while former Town frontman Joe Pigott rejoined the Londoners in the summer.

Last year, Town beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 at home in round one, defeated Reading 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium in round two, then came from 2-0 down to beat Premier League Wolves 3-2 at home in the third round before exiting to another top-flight side Fulham 3-1 at Portman Road in round four.





Photo: Action Images