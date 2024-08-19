Blues Again Linked With Burnley Defender O'Shea
Monday, 19th Aug 2024 14:04
Town are again being linked with Burnley central defender Dara O’Shea.
Almost a fortnight ago, it was reported that the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international had turned down the chance to join the Blues, opting instead to move to Brentford.
However, that deal is still to be completed and, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon the Blues are eyeing a £10 million deal for the Dubliner.
O’Shea started his English career with West Brom having signed from schoolboy club St Kevin’s. While with the Baggies, the 6ft 1in in tall defender spent time on loan at Hereford an Exeter.
The 26-times-capped Irish international moved to Turf Moore for £7 million last summer and was a regular for the Clarets as they were relegated from the Premier League during 2023/24.
Town have signed one centre-half this summer, Jacob Greaves from Hull City, but it would be little surprise if they looked at adding another before the window closes at the end of the month.
Last week, TWTD revealed that Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodžić was among the central defenders interesting the Blues.
Town are close to confirming the loan signing of Napoli’s Swedish international midfielder Jens Cajuste with the paperwork relating to the deal understood to be the delay.
It’s understood there’s a loan fee of €1.5 million (£1.3 million) with a mandatory €12 million (£10.2 million) buy-out should Town stay up.
Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA
