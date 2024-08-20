Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Released Ward Joins Woking
Tuesday, 20th Aug 2024 12:34

Released Town youngster Matt Ward has joined Vanarama National League Woking on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old forward was among those to depart at the end of the season and having been on trial with the Cards in pre-season impressed enough to win a contract.

Ward made one senior appearance for the Blues, as as sub in the 4-0 FA Cup victory over Buxton in January 2022.

While with Town, Ward, who joined the club from Norfolk side Wroxham’s youth set-up in 2021, spent time on loan with Derry City and last season with Braintree Town.


