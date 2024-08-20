Davis and Szmodics in PFA Championship Team of the Year
Tuesday, 20th Aug 2024 21:17
Blues left-back Leif Davis and new signing Sammie Szmodics have been named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year at this evening’s PFA Awards at the Manchester Opera House.
Davis scored twice and bagged 18 assists, a new Championship record for a defender, during the Blues’ promotion season.
The former Leeds man was also nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Year award but lost out to his one-time Whites teammate Crysencio Summerville.
Szmodics, who made his debut for the Blues in Saturday’s game against Liverpool, netted 27 times for his former club Blackburn last season. The XI is voted on by their fellow players.
Manchester City’s Phil Foden was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer Young Player of the Year.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will host Premier League football this Saturday for the first time since a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on 27th April 2002. There’s some poetry in the fact that Town’s last Premier League opponents (a 5-0 defeat at Anfield) are their first back in the big time.
Pre-Season Preview: OGC Nice by ad_wilkin
One last game before Portman Road hosts Premier League football once again. The visitors this time a Ligue 1 side Nice, who finished fifth last season securing Europa League football in the new format that will come into place this season.
Pre-Season Preview: Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim by ad_wilkin
It’s another pre-season Bundesliga double header. This time Town take on Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hoffenheim in two games over two days.
Pre-Season Preview: Fortuna Düsseldorf by ad_wilkin
Town will host Fortuna Düsseldorf at a revamped Portman Road on Saturday 27th July. The two clubs fans have had a relationship since 2006 when a bunch of Fortuna fans came over looking for a club to strike up a relationship with.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]