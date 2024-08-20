Davis and Szmodics in PFA Championship Team of the Year

Tuesday, 20th Aug 2024 21:17

Blues left-back Leif Davis and new signing Sammie Szmodics have been named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year at this evening’s PFA Awards at the Manchester Opera House.

Davis scored twice and bagged 18 assists, a new Championship record for a defender, during the Blues’ promotion season.

The former Leeds man was also nominated for the PFA Championship Player of the Year award but lost out to his one-time Whites teammate Crysencio Summerville.

Szmodics, who made his debut for the Blues in Saturday’s game against Liverpool, netted 27 times for his former club Blackburn last season. The XI is voted on by their fellow players.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer Young Player of the Year.

The PFA Championship Team of the Year, voted for by the players. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1CC6bvhXMq — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) August 20, 2024





Photo: Matchday Images

Saxonblue74 added 21:33 - Aug 20

4 Leeds players in team of the season and they still couldn't gain promotion! 2

runningout added 22:00 - Aug 20

few other keepers better than the Leeds stopper I reckon 1