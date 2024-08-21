Wycombe Closing In On Humphreys Loan Signing

Wednesday, 21st Aug 2024 11:35 Wycombe Wanderers are closing in on the loan signing of Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys, TWTD understands. As previously reported, a number of clubs in League One and the Championship have been eyeing the 20-year-old but Wycombe have always appeared the most likely destination with the player having a close relationship with manager Matt Bloomfield and Chairboys’ head of recruitment Scott Mitchell. Bloomfield coached part-time with the Blues academy during the latter days of his playing career, while Mitchell was head of recruitment and a coach at Playford Road prior to moving to Adams Park in the summer of 2023. It’s likely the season-long deal will be confirmed in the next 24 hours and Humphreys could make his debut in Saturday’s home game against Rotherham. Humphreys returned to training with the rest of the Town squad last week following a thigh injury sustained early in pre-season. Wycombe ended last season strongly and finished 10th, nine points off the play-offs and will be hoping to be in the shake-up for a top-six place this season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Gilesy added 11:54 - Aug 21

Where would he park his car though? 0

algarvefan added 11:55 - Aug 21

Bide your time Cam, go and do well and I'm sure you will feature for Town in the future, you have a great talent. 0

runningout added 11:58 - Aug 21

Will rip it up at Wycombe 0

runningout added 11:58 - Aug 21

runningout added 12:01 - Aug 21

oops! 1

JewellintheTown added 12:17 - Aug 21

Anyone think he'll rip it up at Wycombe? ;-) 0

Kentish_Tractor added 12:20 - Aug 21

Been a while since we last played Wycombe, but do they play the kind of style we want Cam playing? I honestly can't recall. 0

