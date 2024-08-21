Town Make Clarke Bid

Wednesday, 21st Aug 2024 22:16 Town are understood to have made a £15 million bid to Sunderland for forward Jack Clarke. The 23-year-old was linked with the Blues last month when it was claimed a bid was imminent. However, while TWTD reported he was on Town’s list of potential recruits for the left-sided attacking role, at that point no offer was made. However, now, according to both The Times and Sunderland Echo, the Blues have tabled a £15 million bid plus further add-ons for the former England U20 international. That figure is some way off the Wearsiders’ reputed valuation of £20-£25 million with Clarke having two years left on his contract. York-born Clarke joined the Leeds United academy in 2009 and went on to make his first steps in senior football with the Whites in 2018, going on to make five starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring two goals. His performances for the West Yorkshiremen led to an £8,500,000 move to Tottenham in July 2019, after Town boss Kieran McKenna had left the North Londoners. Spells on loan back at Leeds, QPR, Stoke and Sunderland followed before the switch to Wearside was made permanent in July 2022, signing a four-year deal. Tottenham have a 25 per cent sell-on from that deal. Lazio, West Ham United and Southampton have previously been linked with Clarke, who scored 15 times and recorded four assists last season. Overall for Sunderland, the former England U20 international has made 90 starts and four sub appearances, scoring 27 times. The Blues have been on the lookout for a left-sided forward with a move for Hull City’s Jaden Philogene coming close to completion before the England U21 international instead opted to rejoin Aston Villa.

Photo: Matchday Images



runaround added 22:25 - Aug 21

I would have thought we’d have to pay more than that for him. I see him as a great player but for some reason I can’t see him coming here. Hopefully I’m wrong 1

del45 added 22:25 - Aug 21

Yes please what a sign that would be. 2

number8 added 22:33 - Aug 21

Quality player. In all the championship games I watched last year, he stood out massively. I hope this transpires. 4

Saxonblue74 added 22:40 - Aug 21

As number8 says and I said in a previous comment when linked he was a stand out player in the championship last year. Would be delighted to see this come off. Just how much are we going to spend in this window?! 0

CaseyJones added 22:46 - Aug 21

If Ashton and McKenna want him , they will have him . Whether he likes it or not . Ashton will pay 24 bottles of Newcastle brown ale ( over 3 years ) and 2 cases of black pudding ( northerners love it ) over 5 . Job done 1

itfc64 added 22:55 - Aug 21

about time, yes 1

Leejames99 added 23:05 - Aug 21

Phillips may help with this deal because of their Leeds connection.

Just Joel Matip on a free and we good to go and a real solid team we will have, exciting times. 0

