McKenna: Cajuste a Different Profile
Thursday, 22nd Aug 2024 16:29
Town boss Kieran McKenna says new loan signing Jens Cajuste adds something different to the club’s midfield department.
The Swedish international, 25, joined the club on loan from Serie A Napoli earlier in the week with a view to a permanent switch at the end of the season should the Blues stay up.
“We are pleased, he is a different profile than the midfielders that we have, really,” McKenna said.
“He is a very talented player who picked up good experience in especially in the French league and Italian league in the last few years, and good experience at an international level.
“He certainly strengthens that department and with Kalvin [Phillips] coming in last week and the players that already have, we feel like we are strong in the midfield areas now.
“He's played a little bit more as a higher eight at Napoli, but we feel, and I think he feels, that he is more comfortable playing in a midfield double pivot or as one of two midfielders in slightly deeper areas.
“In those areas he takes the ball really well and he can carry it forward, and he can pass it forward, so he gives us different attributes and different profile to what we have.
“Of course, there will be a period of adjustment for him to us and how we work and to the Premier League in general but I think he is going to be a good addition to the group.”
McKenna says it's possible Cajuste may make his debut at the weekend.
“It's possible,” he said, “Of course, there's an adaptation period for him. He's not had too many minutes in pre-season and he had a spell of non-training while he was trying to complete the deal here.
“But on the other hand, he's done a good chunk of the pre-season as well, and a tough pre-season, so his general level of fitness is not too bad.
“He's trained with us most of this week and we'll make decisions over the next 24 hours about who travels with us, who starts, who comes on the bench and I think there's a possibility that he'll come into that conversation.”
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
