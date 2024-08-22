McKenna: Cajuste a Different Profile

Thursday, 22nd Aug 2024 16:29 Town boss Kieran McKenna says new loan signing Jens Cajuste adds something different to the club’s midfield department. The Swedish international, 25, joined the club on loan from Serie A Napoli earlier in the week with a view to a permanent switch at the end of the season should the Blues stay up. “We are pleased, he is a different profile than the midfielders that we have, really,” McKenna said. “He is a very talented player who picked up good experience in especially in the French league and Italian league in the last few years, and good experience at an international level. “He certainly strengthens that department and with Kalvin [Phillips] coming in last week and the players that already have, we feel like we are strong in the midfield areas now.



“Jens is a really good size, has a good physique, uses that well on the pitch, covers ground really well, and he takes the ball well in deep positions. “He's played a little bit more as a higher eight at Napoli, but we feel, and I think he feels, that he is more comfortable playing in a midfield double pivot or as one of two midfielders in slightly deeper areas. “In those areas he takes the ball really well and he can carry it forward, and he can pass it forward, so he gives us different attributes and different profile to what we have. “Of course, there will be a period of adjustment for him to us and how we work and to the Premier League in general but I think he is going to be a good addition to the group.” McKenna says it's possible Cajuste may make his debut at the weekend. “It's possible,” he said, “Of course, there's an adaptation period for him. He's not had too many minutes in pre-season and he had a spell of non-training while he was trying to complete the deal here. “But on the other hand, he's done a good chunk of the pre-season as well, and a tough pre-season, so his general level of fitness is not too bad. “He's trained with us most of this week and we'll make decisions over the next 24 hours about who travels with us, who starts, who comes on the bench and I think there's a possibility that he'll come into that conversation.”



Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 17:18 - Aug 22

It was evident from Saturday's game that Massimo and Sammy might not be able to play a full 90 minutes of a Premier league game. Massimo found it difficult in the championship and had to be rested from time to time. Sammy still has a big part to play but might not get as much game time as he did in the championship. 1

MVBlue added 17:19 - Aug 22

Bull up the midfield and put Muric in goal Saturday. Build the wall!!!! 1

