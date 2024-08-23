Johnson: I’ve Come Here to Be Established in a Couple of Positions Not Five

Friday, 23rd Aug 2024 12:07 Town defender Ben Johnson says he wants to nail down a position at Portman Road having featured in a variety of roles prior to joining the club. Johnson primarily sees himself as a right-sided defender, having often played as both a left-back, a winger and even centre-back while at previous club West Ham United. While admitting his versatility is something he sees as a strength, the former England youth international was quick to say he wants to be known for a couple of positions ‘rather than five’. Johnson joined the Blues from West Ham at the beginning of pre-season on a free transfer, ending his association with the club he had been at since the age of seven. “I think my best position is probably right-back or right wing-back,” he said ahead of the weekend’s trip to reigning champions Manchester City. “I feel comfortable there and have the licence to get forward. I feel I’m good defensively, I’m learning more defensively as well and I believe that I’ve got a good engine to get forward, get up and down, and I know I’ve got technical qualities to create chances and be dangerous in the final third. “That’s why I’ve come here for that to be unlocked, to be taught and refined. The last few years at West Ham, everyone knows we had quite a small squad. So when there was injuries or people needed to be rotated, I’ve got a good idea of the game and good quality to be able to learn positions and how to play them at Premier League level. “It can definitely be used as a strength, but I’ve come here to be established in a couple of positions not five. But it is good to be able to play in different positions for the team because that help and gives me more chance to play and keeping myself available.” Johnson made his Blues debut last weekend against Liverpool, replacing Wes Burns in a more attacking role than he is used to as a wing-back or winger in Kieran McKenna’s fluid system. With Burns now expected to be out for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury, Johnson says the Welshman’s unique role will need to be covered by somebody and sees himself as a contender to play that position from the start. He said: “It’s more of an attacking role. Now that Wes is injured for a few weeks, there’s going to be different strategies that the manager will use. I don’t know who’s coming in or whether I am going to be used, so it’s just something that I need to learn on the training pitch. “I need to be able to see what Wes was doing or listening to what the manager wants me to do and play there as best as I can. I played there against Nice and there were some good moments that I had, but also moments to learn and reflect on.

“It’s a position that I’m learning and want to get better at just in case. Some people think it’s a hinderance, I’d say it’s adding a string to my bow. “To be able to play in different positions in the Premier League is something that is a great achievement, but of course I want to be known for only a couple.” The 24-year-old left the Hammers following the expiry of his contract last season and says moving to Portman Road was a switch he was keen on, especially once he had spoken to manager McKenna. “It was a move that I was excited to make, a team I was excited to be a part of and it’s gone very well,” he said. “I’ve settled in very well and adjusted to the training. The boys have been brilliant for me, they’ve made me feel very welcome and made me feel included at every opportunity. “On the pitch, they’re helping me to learn alongside the staff, so it’s been a good start for me in pre-season and now the season is here I’m looking forward to being a part of it. “When I knew there was interest from Ipswich, the manager sold it to me when he said he wanted to develop and coach me and I’m going to improve. That was definitely the key factor to why I made the switch. “I’m at the stage of my career where I want to make that next step and become more of an established Premier League player, but also to learn. I’ve not come this far to just filter out and be mediocre, I still want to learn and improve in the position that I play. “That was the main reason for me to move here, and of course seeing what the club have done in the last two years is very unique and it doesn’t happen every season. To see that, there must be a lot of success lying around and I feel like I’ve learned that from the coaching staff and the squad as well.” Almost the entire Town squad have endorsed McKenna for his ability to coach and improve players on a day-to-day basis, which has made the Northern Irishman one of the most attractive managers to work under in the country. Despite only being at the club for less than two months, Johnson is already reaping the rewards of McKenna’s training sessions and believes his arrival early into pre-season has been beneficial in his ability to adapt to the patterns of play. He said: “I feel like in the last seven weeks I’ve learned so much more. I knew I’ve got a lot of raw materials which needs coaching and needs to be refined, that’s the reason why I made the move. “The training is very intense, so that was part of the adjustment period for me. It was great having that box ticked off to complete a full pre-season, get good minutes and build into the full season and be robust enough to cope with the Premier League. “The training that we do here will help all the boys in the Premier League because it’s intense, it’s high quality, it’s short and sharp and there’s a lot of tactics and details which are needed. “We know that there’s moments in games which are so important and that’s the thing that we are working on and preparing for. I feel like pre-season went really well in preparation for the games that we have, so I’m just looking forward to it now. “It’s naturally going to take time to adjust to the training. It’s very different for any player coming to Ipswich, you need to learn the sessions and know what the manager wants from that certain position so that takes time. “I’m glad I came here on July 1st in pre-season so it gave myself the best chance and a lot of time to adjust. Every week I’ve made strides and it’s just about when the opportunity comes to make sure I’m in the best stead and what I do on the training pitch I’ll be able to emulate in the games.” The seven-week pre-season also gave Johnson the chance to get to know his new teammates and quickly settle into the group, who have welcomed him with open arms. “There’s still going to be an adjustment period for me coming into such a close group,” he said. “I didn’t know anyone here, I knew of all the players and staff, but didn’t know anyone personally. “For me it was going to be an adjustment going into a different dressing room, but I feel like they’ve showed a great bond and extended that hand and brought me into the group. I feel like I am a part of it and feel important like everyone. “That’s one of the manager’s great traits, everyone is a part of this group and will be important over the course of the season. We’ve got a quality squad, we’ve got a squad that will be rotated when needed and every single player is going to be important this season because it’s the first one back in the Prem for so long. “For the fans it’s full of excitement. I feel we’ve brought in really good players and really good people, so that’s testament to the staff and recruitment process that the club have in place. We’ve brought in really talented players who all want to prove themselves and want to establish themselves in the Premier League against the best teams and want to do that now for the foreseeable. “The boys have been brilliant for me, I’ve gelled with a lot of them, really. I couldn’t say I’m close with anyone as of yet, but I would say in the main I’ve really built relationships with all the boys and they seem fond of me. I’m just happy that I’ve come in and felt so comfortable so quickly.” With 70 matches worth of top-flight experience to his name, Johnson added: “I feel like I’m a nice guy, I don’t want to be coming in straight away and be treading on people’s toes and thinking I’m better than anyone else, that’s not why I’m here. “Of course, I want to integrate myself in an organic way. I feel like I have good leadership qualities, ones that as the season goes on I’m sure will come through. “I’ve got a lot of experience for a player of my age and I think that’s definitely going to help me and that’s going to be big for the team as well. Once the season really kicks into gear, I’ll be able to use that and become an important member of the squad on and off the pitch and give what I’ve learned. “It was a great move for me because winning a European trophy and having that experience with the boys here having back-to-back promotions, so there’s success being added to help me and I can help them. For sure, there’s leadership qualities that I feel like I can add here.”

