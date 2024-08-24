Broja Deal On Brink

Saturday, 24th Aug 2024 11:37 Town’s loan move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja is close to breaking down. Earlier in the week, the Blues agreed a season-long loan for the the 22-year-old with the move set to become permanent if Town stay up in a deal worth an overall £30 million. Broja was at Portman Road for his medical and to complete the formalities on Wednesday with the expectation that the switch would subsequently be confirmed. But since then the club has continued to work on the due diligence and paperwork relating to deal and, as per The Guardian, with matters dragging on, the move is now in danger of breaking down completely. Broja was initially linked with Town early on the summer before reports that Town had made a loan approach emerged just over a week ago. The prospect of the move happening was played down by various sources, however, we understand the player and his representatives visited Playford Road on Friday and that appears to have swung things in Town’s direction. Slough-born Broja, who is 6ft 3in tall, moved to Stamford Bridge from Tottenham’s youth set-up in 2009. Since then, he has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham, while making 11 starts and 27 sub appearances, scoring three goals for his parent club. His stint with the Saints saw him net nine times in 24 starts and 14 games from the bench, while the spell at Fulham in the second half of last season saw him make only eight sub appearances without finding the net. Capped by Albania at full level 23 times, scoring five goals, and featuring at Euro 2024. Broja had previously been linked with a move to Everton and it’s understood the Toffees remain keen.

Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA



BurleysGloryDays added 11:41 - Aug 24

Oh dear 1

SuffPunch added 11:42 - Aug 24

I'm not to bothered about this signing. 1

Andy32Cracknell added 11:44 - Aug 24

Ashton, McKenna and the team will do what is right for the club and the team. If something is not quite right with the deal then it either gets sorted or we move on. We ain’t talking about £1.5 million no more, this is a potential £30 million punt deal. Needs to be spot on in every aspect. 7

Radlett_blue added 11:45 - Aug 24

Perhaps his agent has told him that Everton are a better bet for him? 0

FreddySteady added 11:47 - Aug 24

I’m not convinced by this signing either. The club haven’t made many mistakes but this doesn’t feel right. 4

RIPbobby added 11:50 - Aug 24

I think if we pull off a massive result and get something at the Etihad today the players contingent will give in and accept what we want out of the deal. Presumably it has something to do with a payment of some kind. If we lose then the deal will collapse. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 11:51 - Aug 24

Ashton is no mug if something dosnt smell right he will sniff it out. 0

prebbs007 added 11:51 - Aug 24

an issue was highlighted in his medical is the rumour.... we can't take any risks, especially at 30+million, 3 goals in 38 appearances for Chelski so not exactly proficient, feel we can definitely do better than him anyway but MA will have it covered I'm sure. ITFC Forever -1

billlm added 11:57 - Aug 24

If it's a fitness issue that's ok, paperwork not so this guy has potential, if he ends up at Everton that's not good 0

Broadbent23 added 11:57 - Aug 24

£30m is too much unless he scores 15 goals per season. He has the build, age and height. But Chelsea are desperate to off load him. Something fishy so best to abort. 0

GTRKing added 11:59 - Aug 24

Sadly something happened during his medial & with the £30 Million mandatory fee if we stay up! I think it’s right the club move on & find someone else! I am sure we got other targets!



These things happen in football 0

blues1 added 12:08 - Aug 24

Has nothing to do with his medical. It was announced he's passed the medical. If he hadnt it would have been called off days ago. 0

