Broja Deal On Brink
Saturday, 24th Aug 2024 11:37
Town’s loan move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja is close to breaking down.
Earlier in the week, the Blues agreed a season-long loan for the the 22-year-old with the move set to become permanent if Town stay up in a deal worth an overall £30 million.
Broja was at Portman Road for his medical and to complete the formalities on Wednesday with the expectation that the switch would subsequently be confirmed.
But since then the club has continued to work on the due diligence and paperwork relating to deal and, as per The Guardian, with matters dragging on, the move is now in danger of breaking down completely.
Broja was initially linked with Town early on the summer before reports that Town had made a loan approach emerged just over a week ago.
The prospect of the move happening was played down by various sources, however, we understand the player and his representatives visited Playford Road on Friday and that appears to have swung things in Town’s direction.
Slough-born Broja, who is 6ft 3in tall, moved to Stamford Bridge from Tottenham’s youth set-up in 2009.
Since then, he has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham, while making 11 starts and 27 sub appearances, scoring three goals for his parent club.
His stint with the Saints saw him net nine times in 24 starts and 14 games from the bench, while the spell at Fulham in the second half of last season saw him make only eight sub appearances without finding the net.
Capped by Albania at full level 23 times, scoring five goals, and featuring at Euro 2024.
Broja had previously been linked with a move to Everton and it’s understood the Toffees remain keen.
Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA
