Town Confirm O'Shea Signing

Sunday, 25th Aug 2024 12:13 Town have confirmed the signing of central defender Dara O’Shea from Burnley on a five-year deal. As reported yesterday, the Blues have paid an initial £12 million for the Dubliner plus a further £3 million in add-ons. “I’m really excited to sign for the club,” O’Shea told TownTV. “It was really hard not to pay attention to everything the team was able to achieve last season and to have the chance to join a club with such ambition and momentum was really attractive. “The manager [Kieran McKenna] was a huge part of why I wanted to come here and I’ve really admired what he and the team have done over the last couple of seasons, so at this stage of my career it’s the perfect time to make the move. “I want to play in the Premier League and test myself against the best players in the world, which is something I want to do for as long as possible, and I can't think of a better place to do that. “I know quite a few of the lads in the squad and the style of play really suits me, where I can show my strengths and improve my weaknesses, so I’m looking forward getting to work as soon as possible and being part of the culture.” The Blues moved for O’Shea after a proposed switch to Wolves broke down. Earlier in the month, it was claimed that the Republic of Ireland international had turned down the chance to join Town, opting instead to move to Brentford. However, that switch never materialised and on Monday it was reported that the Blues were eyeing a move for the Dubliner. That was played down by Town sources with the Blues at that time understood to be looking at signing Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodžić. O’Shea, meanwhile, was getting close to joining Wolves, but that move broke down as the clubs couldn’t agree a fee. Town then turned their attention to the 6ft 1in tall centre-half. Twenty-six-times-capped O’Shea started his English career with West Brom having signed from schoolboy club St Kevin’s. While with the Baggies, he spent time on loan at Hereford an Exeter. O’Shea moved to Turf Moor for £7 million last summer and was a regular for the Clarets as they were relegated from the Premier League during 2023/24. The signing of O'Shea could see the Blues look to move on another of their central defenders, most likely George Edmundson, who was given a brief run-out as a sub against Manchester City, the club he supports, yesterday afternoon. Town now have five senior players eligible or who have won caps for the Republic of Ireland. O'Shea, Sammie Szmodics, Marcus Harness, Jack Taylor and Liam Delap.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



dangerous30 added 12:17 - Aug 25

Welcome to town 1

Andy32Cracknell added 12:18 - Aug 25

Nice, just a striker to go and that will be business done in regards to transfers coming in I’d say. 2

Stu_boy added 12:19 - Aug 25

Welcome to the club, quality signing 2

DJR added 12:25 - Aug 25

Where is that in the background? It doesn't look like Ipswich to me. 0

ArnieM added 12:32 - Aug 25

Excellent. This is the signing I've been waiting for. 0

RavidLowe added 12:33 - Aug 25

Great signing, welcome to the club. The building with the blue ends is Trinity High School in Hulme, Manchester. 0

Marcus added 12:36 - Aug 25

(Just) another £10m signing and very quiet - is it starting to feel routine?



An extra striker would be a luxury we probably need to injuries. We'll probably also try for a young goalkeeper to cover injuries without being in the 25 so Slicker can go out on loan.



Once all is done we can let Edmundson, Ladapo and Slicker go on loan or move on 0

