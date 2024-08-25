Town Confirm O'Shea Signing
Sunday, 25th Aug 2024 12:13
Town have confirmed the signing of central defender Dara O’Shea from Burnley on a five-year deal.
As reported yesterday, the Blues have paid an initial £12 million for the Dubliner plus a further £3 million in add-ons.
“I’m really excited to sign for the club,” O’Shea told TownTV. “It was really hard not to pay attention to everything the team was able to achieve last season and to have the chance to join a club with such ambition and momentum was really attractive.
“The manager [Kieran McKenna] was a huge part of why I wanted to come here and I’ve really admired what he and the team have done over the last couple of seasons, so at this stage of my career it’s the perfect time to make the move.
“I want to play in the Premier League and test myself against the best players in the world, which is something I want to do for as long as possible, and I can't think of a better place to do that.
“I know quite a few of the lads in the squad and the style of play really suits me, where I can show my strengths and improve my weaknesses, so I’m looking forward getting to work as soon as possible and being part of the culture.”
The Blues moved for O’Shea after a proposed switch to Wolves broke down. Earlier in the month, it was claimed that the Republic of Ireland international had turned down the chance to join Town, opting instead to move to Brentford.
However, that switch never materialised and on Monday it was reported that the Blues were eyeing a move for the Dubliner.
That was played down by Town sources with the Blues at that time understood to be looking at signing Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodžić.
O’Shea, meanwhile, was getting close to joining Wolves, but that move broke down as the clubs couldn’t agree a fee. Town then turned their attention to the 6ft 1in tall centre-half.
Twenty-six-times-capped O’Shea started his English career with West Brom having signed from schoolboy club St Kevin’s. While with the Baggies, he spent time on loan at Hereford an Exeter.
O’Shea moved to Turf Moor for £7 million last summer and was a regular for the Clarets as they were relegated from the Premier League during 2023/24.
The signing of O'Shea could see the Blues look to move on another of their central defenders, most likely George Edmundson, who was given a brief run-out as a sub against Manchester City, the club he supports, yesterday afternoon.
Town now have five senior players eligible or who have won caps for the Republic of Ireland. O'Shea, Sammie Szmodics, Marcus Harness, Jack Taylor and Liam Delap.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
Pep Guardiola has managed 304 Premier League matches. He’s lost 38 of them. His City side average 2.36 points per game (Kieran McKenna’s Town averaged 2.01 in their last two seasons).
The Road to Manc Today by dusth
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me
And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say
“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”
Come you back to Manc today
Where Franny Lee once played
And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way
It’s the Road to Manc today
Where the flying Fodens play
And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will host Premier League football this Saturday for the first time since a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on 27th April 2002. There’s some poetry in the fact that Town’s last Premier League opponents (a 5-0 defeat at Anfield) are their first back in the big time.
Pre-Season Preview: OGC Nice by ad_wilkin
One last game before Portman Road hosts Premier League football once again. The visitors this time a Ligue 1 side Nice, who finished fifth last season securing Europa League football in the new format that will come into place this season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]