O'Shea: A Move I Couldn't Turn Down

Monday, 26th Aug 2024 13:52 New Blues centre-half Dara O’Shea says he couldn’t turn down the chance to join Town and return to the Premier League. The Blues announced the signing of the 25-year-old on a five-year deal yesterday having agreed a £12 million fee with Burnley, relegated from the top flight last season, plus a further £3 million in add-ons. “The plans that this club has and the journey it’s been on recently has been amazing and I really want to be a part of that,” O’Shea told Town TV. “I’ve heard great things about the fanbase here and how passionate they are and I really appreciate that. I just can’t wait to become part of it.” Reflecting on the move further, O’Shea, who was previously understood to have come close to joining Brentford and then Wolves, added: “The most important thing for me was playing in the Premier League. May main goal and ambition in life is to play at the highest level for as long as possible. “Unfortunately, we got relegated last season and this opportunity has come up to step back into the Premier League. It’s something for me and my career that I couldn’t turn down.” The Dubliner says he should fit into the way Town play with Burnley, who he joined from West Brom a year ago for £7 million, having taken much the same approach to the game. “I think it’s quite similar,” he said. “The style of football was obviously a big part of why I’ve come here as well and the culture around the place. “I think, for me, playing in this team I can show my strengths and I can definitely improve on my weaknesses here to. I think it’s a great place to learn. “From speaking to gaffer [Kieran McKenna], there’s a lot of emphasis on learning and it being a positive environment and that’s massive for me and I’m just excited to step into that environment and be a part of the culture.” He says he loves to play out from the back: “Massively, I really enjoy that side of the game. I think first and foremost I’m a defender and I love to defend, that’s in my roots from being Irish and playing Gaelic football and sports like that. “That is the main part of my game but I do love to play, I really appreciate that side of the game and love the tackle aspect of it as well.” Last season, O’Shea was ranked as the seventh-fastest player in the Premier League and the second-fastest defender having been clocked at 36.73km/h. “I’m not slow,” he understated. “I think people don’t really see me as a fast player but I have that too. Obviously, being in the right positions can help that. I have pace and I may have to use that in certain moments.” Twenty-six-times-capped Republic of Ireland international O’Shea, whose move was completed in Manchester, where he currently lives and where Town were based over the weekend, won’t be coming into a dressing room full of strangers. “I know quite a few of the lads, the staff as well,” he said. “I know [keeper-coach] Rene [Gilmartin] from working with the U21s with Ireland and recently in the senior set-up too. I know him quite well. “I know Conor Townsend quite well from West Brom, our families are quite close, so it’ll be nice to see him again. “And also Aro [Muric] from last season at Burnley, we played with each other a lot. And also Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor from the Ireland set-up. It’s nice to walk into a group and have a few familiar faces to help me settle in.” He added: “I’m really excited to come. I’ve never really been down that part of the world but I’ve heard great things about it and how beautiful it is, so it’s exciting for me and my family, for a new start and a new place to live.”

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 13:54 - Aug 26

Er, but he didn’t he? I saw him photographed in a Brentford shirt, saying he couldn’t wait to get started, and that he had declined Town’s advances to sign him?



All a bit confusing tbh because after that he’s in talks with Wolves. 1

GavITFC added 14:13 - Aug 26

Nothing confusing about it, he was going to go to Brentford/Wolves and those moves fell through so we were able to get him. He’s not gonna come here and say I’m really pleased to get my third choice move. He preferably wanted to go to a more established premier league club and it didn’t happen, I won’t hold that against him. 2

ArnieM added 14:25 - Aug 26

Wonder why the Brentford deal fell through then? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments