McKenna: We'll Remain Active Right Through Until Friday
Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 12:20
Boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues will remain active in the transfer market right through until Friday’s deadline.
Town have made 11 signings this summer and look set to make Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene their 12th, while Chelsea striker Armando Broja could become the 13th with the clubs maintaining a dialogue, despite an achilles issue, which will sideline the Albanian international for around seven weeks, having emerged from his medical.
Those two deals - or an alternative for Broja - would appear to complete Town’s business for the window, however, McKenna says the Blues will continue to look around at potential additions.
“We're still going to stay active right through until Friday, so there's the possibility,” McKenna said.
“We'd only do it if we feel it's right, if it adds to the squad and group we have here and it's in the right interests of the club.
“We know the rigours of the season we have ahead and we want to be really strong in terms of qualities and depth.
“We're getting there now, but if there's additions we can make until Friday that we feel will help us we'll try and do so.”
Regarding adding to his strength in forward areas, he added: “Jack [Clarke] is, of course, one big addition to that area and a versatile forward who'll bring different qualities.
“But as I said, we know that's an area where depth is most important to us because of the challenges of the season but also how we like to utilise our squad.
“We like to use four different forwards to start the game and most commonly four different forwards to finish the game.
“So having that depth of options off the bench, having those players who can come in and impact the game fresh really has helped us over the last couple of years, both in terms of how we finish the game but also how we start the game.
“So often our starters are going in and playing at an intensity that they know might be impossible to work for 90 minutes, but they know that they're probably working towards 50/60/70 minutes at that intensity.
“That’s been a big part of it and what we want to have again this year. Certainly, the forward areas we want to be really strong in terms of different qualities and depth and we hope to be that by Friday.”
