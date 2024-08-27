McKenna: Lots of Moments in First Two Games Which Give Us Belief

Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 12:50 by Kallum Brisset Town manager Kieran McKenna believes the Blues’ showing of strength and resilience will stand them in good stead, despite losing both of their opening fixtures of the season. The Blues were handed a baptism of fire after facing Liverpool and Manchester City to open their campaign, but despite coming away without any points, McKenna feels there were plenty of positives to take from the performances. In particular, McKenna highlighted the strength following a difficult five-minute spell at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday which saw them concede three goals, acknowledging it would have been easy for the Blues to go into their shell against one of the best sides in the world. Asked if he felt Town were feeling stronger, the Blues boss said: “In some ways yes. Of course, it was a difficult game as we thought it would be. There were positives in there for us, in the goal we scored and a couple of passages that we had. “Probably the biggest positive that we've taken from the game was that, in a really difficult scenario at 3-1 where we've conceded three goals in five minutes against the strongest team with their crowd absolutely up, it would have been very easy to cave in that scenario. We've seen that with different teams over the years there and the game can run pretty wild really quickly. “We would have liked to get a hold of it after the first or second goal, but I think the positive was at 3-1 in the really difficult situation that we were in, the group stayed together, body language was good, togetherness was good, we doubled down on our organisation and resilience. “From the 16th-minute to the 80th-minute when they scored from 25 yards with another great shot, we were pretty strong, we defended really well and kept them at bay. We know we're going to go through some tough moments and some tough situations in the season. “That was a tough position to be in and I think the group looked after each other well and came through it. That bodes well for the season.” McKenna says the players have come away from the opening two matches with plenty of belief, particularly in the way the Blues started the home opener against Liverpool last weekend. “We've gained that in different ways,” he said. “Mostly, of course, the Liverpool game and the first 60 minutes especially, the way we competed, the atmosphere that was created at Portman Road on and off the pitch and the intensity of our performance. I think that gave the players a lot of belief. “Of course, Saturday away to Man City is always a different type of game but going away from home, scoring our first goal, scoring a goal on the transition against the most dominant team in the league bodes well and shows we can score a goal anyway. “Again, in terms of some of our defensive organisation, once we came through the really difficult five-minute spell, our organisation was really strong and that gives the players belief that we can defend really well as a team when we need to. So there's been difficult challenges in both games, but there's also been lots of moments that give us belief. “There's been lots of individual performances, to be honest. When you look at how some of the players have adapted, whether that's older players like Samy Morsy's performance at the Etihad on Saturday was excellent. “Then you look at some of the younger players like Omari [Hutchinson], Liam [Delap] and Jacob [Greaves] and boys who are stepping into the Premier League for the first time in their early 20s, and the way they've adapted to a couple of the toughest games that we're going to have. “I think that bodes really well for the season, for their futures and for the future of the club.” Among Manchester City’s most famous fans are the rock band Oasis, who announced their eagerly-anticipated reform this morning 15 years after splitting. On their return, McKenna said: “Exciting. I hope to get some tickets, so if anyone finds two and they want to send them to Playford Road then I'll be more than happy!”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueWax added 13:29 - Aug 27

OK so I'm going to try and get the gig tkts for Wembley and if do they are yours KMCK. Missing that concert is a drop in the ocean considering what you joy you have given us since you've been at Portman Rd!

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments