Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
AFC Wimbledon 2 v 2 Ipswich Town
Carabao Cup
Wednesday, 28th August 2024 Kick-off 19:45
Jackson: Highlight of My Managerial Career
Thursday, 29th Aug 2024 00:02

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson hailed his side’s on-penalties Carabao Cup victory over the Blues as the highlight of his managerial career so far.

The Dons won the shootout 4-2 having come four minutes away from winning the game in normal time before stand-in skipper Conor Chaplin’s late leveller saw the match end 2-2.

Their reward is a home tie against another Premier League team, Newcastle United, in round three.

“I think it is probably the highlight so far I would say,” said Jackson, who was a player alongside Blues boss Kieran McKenna at Tottenham. “Certainly one of them anyway.

“That is the third time coming up against Kieran as a manager and it has not gone great for me in the previous couple.

“So to win tonight against such a talented young coach is nice on a personal level and I am just really pleased for the football club to have a night like this.

“For us as a football club to have a night like this, beating a Premier League team, it is outstanding.

“Obviously my old striker [Ali Al-Hamadi] popping up with a goal after three minutes, you think oh hell, you knew that was going to happen.

“For 15 to 20 minutes they had their way with us and I was a little bit concerned that the game might get away from us.”


Photo: Imago Images Sports



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'GamStop' Gambling 18+
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024