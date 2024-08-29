Jackson: Highlight of My Managerial Career

Thursday, 29th Aug 2024 00:02 AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson hailed his side’s on-penalties Carabao Cup victory over the Blues as the highlight of his managerial career so far. The Dons won the shootout 4-2 having come four minutes away from winning the game in normal time before stand-in skipper Conor Chaplin’s late leveller saw the match end 2-2. Their reward is a home tie against another Premier League team, Newcastle United, in round three. “I think it is probably the highlight so far I would say,” said Jackson, who was a player alongside Blues boss Kieran McKenna at Tottenham. “Certainly one of them anyway. “That is the third time coming up against Kieran as a manager and it has not gone great for me in the previous couple. “So to win tonight against such a talented young coach is nice on a personal level and I am just really pleased for the football club to have a night like this. “For us as a football club to have a night like this, beating a Premier League team, it is outstanding. “Obviously my old striker [Ali Al-Hamadi] popping up with a goal after three minutes, you think oh hell, you knew that was going to happen. “For 15 to 20 minutes they had their way with us and I was a little bit concerned that the game might get away from us.”

