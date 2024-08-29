Town Women in Cup Derby Action

Thursday, 29th Aug 2024 11:37 Ipswich Town Women are in FAWNL Cup determining round derby action against Norwich City at Carrow Road this evening (KO 7.45pm). The Town Women, who have won their two Southern Premier Division, will be followed by more than 700 Blues supporters as they cross the border into enemy territory to face the Canaries. Further tickets will be on sale from the Town ticket office from midday and will be available at the Carrow Road South Stand ticket office from 6pm until kick-off.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



