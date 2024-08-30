Morsy: Fulham Are a Really Tough Team

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 16:26 by Kallum Brisset Town captain Sam Morsy is expecting a very tough game as the Blues face Fulham at Portman Road looking for their first Premier League points of the season. Following defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City, Town face a slightly less daunting visit from the Cottagers, but Morsy says the Londoners remain a strong and established side at Premier League level. The midfielder also considers Marco Silva’s side to be a good model for success following promotion from the Championship, having finished 10th and 13th since their most recent promotion in 2022. “A lot of it’s the unknown,” Morsy said. “The first two were two incredible teams, but Fulham are a really good team. They’ve got three points so far and they could have had six. “They’re an established Premier League team with a very good manager and very good players. I remember they had a few back and forth seasons, but then they consolidated and got stronger every window and every season, and now they’re a really tough team with good players. “We’re at the start of our journey in the Premier League and every game is an opportunity for us, especially the home ones where we’ve been so good over the last few years and we’ve got the crowd behind us. It’s going to be a really good opportunity for us. “It’s going to be a tough game, but like always it’s about us showing our best level and seeing what we can do.” The Blues have seen 12 signings join ahead of transfer deadline day, including Chiedozie Ogbene, Dara O’Shea and Jack Clarke in the past week. While many of the team are new to the building, Town still have the core group of the players who proved so successful under Kieran McKenna in getting the club back into the Premier League. Morsy does not believe the team has changed too quickly this summer, instead feeling that it is natural progression when a team has been promoted. He said: “I think we signed about five players last January and about eight players in the summer, so there’s always a turnover of players, that’s just the nature of football.

“We’ve got a really tight knit squad and players have come over in different time periods over the summer and all adapted really well. “You know that when you go to the Premier League there has to be changes. It’s just about welcoming everyone in and try and help everyone adapt as quick as they can. “In terms of settling in, all really good lads and have settled in well. It’s a law of averages – some hit the ground running, some will take a little bit more time and some will take more time. That’s just the reality of it, really. “Our jobs as current players and staff is to try and make players feel as comfortable as possible to settle in and be happy. Usually that means better performances on the pitch.” That is a job that Morsy is relishing as the side’s captain. The Egyptian, who will be facing Fulham exactly three years on from his own arrival from Middlesbrough, says making sure new additions are settled is a process that is beneficial for everyone at the club. “That’s going to be important how quickly people can show their personalities and just be themselves, you’re not looking for anyone to be other than themselves,” he said. “That’s what we want to encourage them to do to try and feel at ease, to come in and help not only adapt to our environment, but to improve it as well and improve the culture of the football club.” Among the new arrivals has been the loan acquisitions of Kalvin Phillips and Jens Cajuste to compete with Morsy in the midfield areas, both coming with top pedigree in European leagues. Phillips, in particular, has 31 England caps and experience of playing with Manchester City. While enduring a difficult few years, Morsy says Phillips has a point to prove just as much as anybody else. “I think every player in every season has something to prove,” he said. “Whether you were the best midfielder in the world last season like Rodri, he’ll be coming back thinking he’s got to show again he’s the best player, so you’ve always got something to prove. “Kalvin’s a great lad, a really nice lad and really good player. Of course, when you go on loan you always want to show your best level, his goal will just be getting the best version of himself. “He got signed for a lot of money for the biggest club in the world, so that shows you how good he is and how much they think of him. As players and staff, it’s just about trying to help him as much as we can to hit his highest level.” The culture at Playford Road has often been credited as a significant factor in the Blues’ rapid rise under McKenna in recent years. Morsy says that mentality must remain in the Premier League, as well as the no fear factor, despite the level of opposition Town have and will be coming up against. The 32-year-old said: “It’s going to be massive. The last few years we’ve built a really good culture of working, improving and overachieving, really. Again, that’s the goal this season with the tight knit squad, the really strong mentality and it’s going to be important in every game. “That’s what we’re going to do. If you don’t and you’re timid and cautious, you won’t do well and you won’t be here long anyway. We’re going to do what’s got us here, we’re going to keep improving and we’re going to be brave. “The bravery and the courage is probably one of the biggest things that’s got us here, and we have to take that up a level now. Individually and collectively it’s about improving and getting better. What individual ceilings are or the team ceilings are, you don’t know, but this is going to be a great environment for everyone to improve, get better and develop as a team. “You never know when you’re going to get your points, so it’ll be important more than ever on Saturday.” It can be easy to forget that Morsy himself is in his debut season in the Premier League, having previously made 495 EFL appearances before this top flight debut earlier this month. Asked if he feels like a Premier League player, he replied: “I don’t really think about it. When you get out on Saturday, it’s the same goals and the same pitch. A lot of it’s the same, really. “We just want to compete and do well, we don’t want to show anybody too much respect. We’re here because we had a fantastic season last season and we want to progress and do well this season.” With transfer deadline day in full swing, Morsy was asked whether it is something that is spoken about amongst players in the dressing room. “It’s always there,” he responded. “It’s undeniable not to say that you don’t see bits and bobs. But really and truly, especially on a Friday, you’re focusing on the game. “Ultimately, most people are on social media unless you’re off it and you don’t see anything. Most of it is rumours anyway all the time, but I just tend to focus on the game. When there is news you normally hear about it last.”

Photo: TWTD



Tractorboy58 added 16:34 - Aug 30

Great captain and true leader 2

victorysquad added 16:39 - Aug 30

It will be a really tough game, but we just need to stop Fulham playing (out from the back), our press needs to be spot on.. If the players can do this and get on the front foot, the crowd will do the rest. 2

bluebullet29l added 16:48 - Aug 30

I've got news for you Mr morsy...beattiesbackpocket said Fulham are rubbish and our season starts tomorrow...even though it started two weeks ago... -1

KnoxvilleBlue82 added 17:03 - Aug 30

Cannot understate how important this guy is to the way we play, the culture of the team and how quickly the new players buy in and adopt our team philosophies. A True leader! 1

