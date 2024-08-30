Harness Set For Derby Loan

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 21:55 Blues forward Marcus Harness is closing in on a loan move to Championship Derby County. The 28-year-old, who has a year left on his contract with the club having an option for a further season, looked set to be among the senior players who would be left out of the 25-man Premier League squad had he remained at Portman Road. As per the Daily Telegraph, the Rams are working on the deal which is expected to be confirmed before this evening’s 11pm deadline. Harness, who started his career in the East Midlands with Burton Albion, joined Town from Portsmouth in the summer of 2022. If the deal goes through as expected, Harness will be reunited with former Town striker Kayden Jackson, who moved to Pride Park earlier in the summer following his Portman Road release.

Photo: Matchday Images



warfarinman69 added 22:06 - Aug 30

Shame, but I guess collateral damage for the recent arrivals. Never doubted his commitment to the cause 3

Lukeybluey added 22:09 - Aug 30

Fair play, thought he looked decent in pre season, with Nelson being a bit of an upgrade, it's inevitable. Wish him the best of luck. Another that's written themselves into the history of this great club! 2

Monkey_Blue added 22:13 - Aug 30

Really genuinely disappointed to see him go. 2

Suffolkboy added 22:14 - Aug 30

What a team mate and useful creative footballer he’s been for us; has absolutely typified all that KM has wanted and proved a first class ambassador too !

Enjoy

,

COYB 0

Monkey_Blue added 22:15 - Aug 30

What is happening with the multiple replications of comments? 1

Normandyblue added 22:20 - Aug 30

Marinersnose added 22:21 - Aug 30

Harness has done well so far this season. I would rather ship Taylor out as he’s unlikely to feature in the PL unless as a substitute 0

ITFC_Singapore added 22:21 - Aug 30

ArnieM added 22:23 - Aug 30

Good luck to him. It's a loan but I doubt he'll return. Shame, he did us proud 0

