Harness Joins Derby On Loan
Friday, 30th Aug 2024 22:33

Derby County have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Blues forward Marcus Harness.

The 28-year-old looked set to be among the senior players who would be left out of the 25-man Premier League squad had he remained at Portman Road.

Harness, who started his career in the East Midlands with Burton Albion, joined Town from Portsmouth in the summer of 2022.

Harness joins former Town striker Kayden Jackson, who moved to Pride Park earlier in the summer following his Portman Road release.


Lukeybluey added 22:35 - Aug 30
Hope he links up with Jackson and smashes it!
Lukeybluey added 22:36 - Aug 30
....the league that is...
itfchorry added 22:39 - Aug 30
Feel that we have made a bit of an error
with this - All the best Marcus
ThaiBlue added 22:45 - Aug 30
Good move for him not really sure he can do it in the premier league
Churchman added 22:49 - Aug 30
Good player and a great move for him. I wish him well
tractorboi added 22:57 - Aug 30
Fantastic league one signing.
Offers nothing in the prem
Lightningboy added 23:14 - Aug 30
Been some daft decisions lately..this being one of them..thank God this pantomime's over.
Edmundo added 23:14 - Aug 30
If we don't stay up, we get him back. If we do, there must be a fee if Derby want him (and they will - he is class).
