Harness Joins Derby On Loan

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 22:33 Derby County have confirmed the season-long loan signing of Blues forward Marcus Harness. The 28-year-old looked set to be among the senior players who would be left out of the 25-man Premier League squad had he remained at Portman Road. Harness, who started his career in the East Midlands with Burton Albion, joined Town from Portsmouth in the summer of 2022. Harness joins former Town striker Kayden Jackson, who moved to Pride Park earlier in the summer following his Portman Road release. Welcome to The Rams, Marcus Harness! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/V62mN8YdRB — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 30, 2024

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Lukeybluey added 22:35 - Aug 30

Hope he links up with Jackson and smashes it! 5

Lukeybluey added 22:36 - Aug 30

....the league that is... 1

itfchorry added 22:39 - Aug 30

Feel that we have made a bit of an error

with this - All the best Marcus 6

ThaiBlue added 22:45 - Aug 30

Good move for him not really sure he can do it in the premier league -3

Churchman added 22:49 - Aug 30

Good player and a great move for him. I wish him well 5

tractorboi added 22:57 - Aug 30

Fantastic league one signing.

Offers nothing in the prem -2

Lightningboy added 23:14 - Aug 30

Been some daft decisions lately..this being one of them..thank God this pantomime's over. 1

Edmundo added 23:14 - Aug 30

If we don't stay up, we get him back. If we do, there must be a fee if Derby want him (and they will - he is class). 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments