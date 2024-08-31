TWTV Video Verdict - Fulham With Guest Alan Lee

Saturday, 31st Aug 2024 20:55

The TWTV team reflect on Ipswich Town’s first Premier League point of the season as the Blues drew 1-1 with Fulham at Portman Road.

Hear from former Town striker Alan Lee on the game and the Blues’ attacking options, including the impact of Liam Delap, who scored his first goal in a Town shirt.

Our enthusiastic team of Jim Cooper and Kallum Brisset discuss the overall performance, and we hear from TWTD’s Phil Ham from within the media centre.

This new content is for you. If you're interested in giving your view on a future game, or want to provide feedback on how we can improve, send a PM to TWTV_Admin.





Photo: Action Images