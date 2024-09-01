Silva: It's Tough to Play at Town

Sunday, 1st Sep 2024 09:20 Fulham boss Marco Silva said Portman Road is a tough place to play following his side’s 1-1 draw with the Blues yesterday. The Cottagers went behind to Liam Delap’s first Premier League goal before Adama Traore levelled before half-time with the Blues the better team in the second half. “It was a tough game against an aggressive side. They have great support which demanded us to win duels and beat the pressure,” he said. “A tough Premier League game, as always, against a side that you know are going to be really tough to play against. “We know it can be tough to play here because last season we played against them in a different competition [the Carabao Cup] with great support from the home crowd. “You can say it was a balanced game, both sides trying to get the control of the game. “We should have done much better to be tight to Liam Delap driving the ball from the halfway line for their goal, but the reaction was good from us, and we scored a very good goal in an open play moment. “From then, I think we did control the game with a clear chance from Rodrigo [Muniz] to score. “Moments that we have to be clinical, we have to build to be ruthless and to punish them in those types of situations. “We were solid in the second half, but not in the way that we like to play, not with that quality in our build-up and it was more difficult for us to create chances. “There were all the defensive set pieces, a lot of situations there, and I think we were really solid, we were brave enough in those moments. “It's a game, of course, that we wanted to win, we wanted the three points. We got one point, and we move on to prepare for the next one." Silva was pleased with the way his team dealt with going behind: “The reaction from us was good, we scored a good equaliser and after that we took a step forward and were completely in control. “The second half was a lot more difficult for us, we were not able to control the game the way we liked. We were solid, we did not give many things but we did not create. “We should create a lot more when we are on the ball, we have to be more effective in our build up and have more chances to score.”

Tractorboy58 added 09:28 - Sep 1

Our home support this season will play a massive part in our chances of success 0

