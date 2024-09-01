Al-Hamadi in Iraq Squad

Sunday, 1st Sep 2024 09:53

Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has been named in the Iraq squad for their World Cup qualifiers during the international break.

The Iraqis face Oman in Basra on Thursday 5th September in the first game of the third stage of Asian qualifying for the finals, then travel to take on Kuwait on Tuesday 10th September.

Al-Hamadi, 22, the first Iraqi to play in the Premier League, has previously won 12 senior caps, scoring three goals.

The striker is one of 11 Town players who will be away on international duty during the next fortnight.

Aro Muric will be with Kosovo, Sammie Szmodics, Dara O'Shea and Chiedozie Ogbene with the Republic of Ireland, Cameron Burgess with Australia, Jens Cajuste with Sweden, Axel Tuanzebe with DR Congo, Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson with the England U21s and Cieran Slicker with their Scotland counterparts.









Photo: Matchday Images