Rutherford Nets Debut Brace to Claim Point at Exeter
Sunday, 1st Sep 2024 15:40
Debutant Ella Rutherford came off the bench to net twice as Ipswich Town Women came from two behind to draw 2-2 with Exeter City at St James Park this afternoon.
Both sides went into the match with 100 per cent FAWNL Southern Premier Division records with the Grecians topping the table from Cheltenham and the third-placed Blues on goal difference.
And it was the Devon side which made the running, Sophie Gillies seizing on a defensive error to put her side in front in the 32nd minute.
Eight minutes after the restart, Gillies made it two, giving Town a mountain to climb.
But climb it they did with sub Rutherford, who had been introduced in the 63rd minute, finding the net with a 20-yard free-kick nine minutes after coming on.
And with two minutes remaining, the 24-year-old summer signing from Charlton beat the advancing keeper to level and claim what could be a vital point for the Blues and completing a memorable debut.
Town are next in action next Sunday when they take on Lewes at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe (KO 2pm).
Town: Negri, Hughes (Barker 76), Mitchell (Boswell 63), Wearing, Williams, Fleming (c) (King 88), O’Brien (Rutherford 63), Guyatt, Addison (Fisher 63), Peskett, Thomas. Unused: Hartley, Bryant. Att: 645.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Fulham by ad_wilkin
Two games to start the season against Champions League sides and Premier League champions was always going to be a tricky task. This match against Fulham is a much better yardstick as to how Town’s Premier League survival task will fare.
Carabao Cup Preview: AFC Wimbledon by ad_wilkin
Town will make their bow into this year's Carabao Cup competition off the back of playing two of the biggest teams in England. They face a familiar foe in AFC Wimbledon, who they met in the third round of the FA Cup last season.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
Pep Guardiola has managed 304 Premier League matches. He’s lost 38 of them. His City side average 2.36 points per game (Kieran McKenna’s Town averaged 2.01 in their last two seasons).
The Road to Manc Today by dusth
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me
And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say
“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”
Come you back to Manc today
Where Franny Lee once played
And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way
It’s the Road to Manc today
Where the flying Fodens play
And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]