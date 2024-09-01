Rutherford Nets Debut Brace to Claim Point at Exeter

Sunday, 1st Sep 2024 15:40 Debutant Ella Rutherford came off the bench to net twice as Ipswich Town Women came from two behind to draw 2-2 with Exeter City at St James Park this afternoon. Both sides went into the match with 100 per cent FAWNL Southern Premier Division records with the Grecians topping the table from Cheltenham and the third-placed Blues on goal difference. And it was the Devon side which made the running, Sophie Gillies seizing on a defensive error to put her side in front in the 32nd minute. Eight minutes after the restart, Gillies made it two, giving Town a mountain to climb. But climb it they did with sub Rutherford, who had been introduced in the 63rd minute, finding the net with a 20-yard free-kick nine minutes after coming on. And with two minutes remaining, the 24-year-old summer signing from Charlton beat the advancing keeper to level and claim what could be a vital point for the Blues and completing a memorable debut. Town are next in action next Sunday when they take on Lewes at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe (KO 2pm). Town: Negri, Hughes (Barker 76), Mitchell (Boswell 63), Wearing, Williams, Fleming (c) (King 88), O’Brien (Rutherford 63), Guyatt, Addison (Fisher 63), Peskett, Thomas. Unused: Hartley, Bryant. Att: 645.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Lukeybluey added 15:50 - Sep 1

Well done ladies 0

Generic added 16:01 - Sep 1

Feels like a win 0

Generic added 16:43 - Sep 1

Cheltenham and Oxford both lost:



1 Exeter City 3 2 1 0 11 7

2 Ipswich Town 3 2 1 0 5 7

3 Cheltenham 3 2 0 1 6 6

4 Oxford United 3 2 0 1 3 6 0

