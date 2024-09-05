Delap Nominated For Goal of the Month

Thursday, 5th Sep 2024 13:12 Liam Delap has been nominated for the August Premier League Goal of the Month award for his strike during Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Fulham. The 21-year-old netted a brilliant first goal for the club and first in the top flight to give the Blues the lead in the 15th minute. The summer signing, who is currently away with the England U21s, is up against Manchester City’s Mateo Kovacic, Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Cole Palmer of Chelsea, Liverpool’s Luiz Diaz, Jean-Ricner Bellagrande of Wolves and Southampton’s Yukinari Sugawara for the gong. You can vote here before 12pm on Monday 9th September.



Photo: Matchday Images



Dissboyitfc added 13:18 - Sep 5

Cracking goal, would have been very surprised if it wasn’t included! 0

Rsj13 added 13:58 - Sep 5

Come one Town fans, lets vote as much as we can! Can you imagine your first Prem goal being GOTM!?



Also, would be a tidy couple of fingers up to the BBC for their comedy of reporting errors.... 0

