Cajuste and Al-Hamadi Win Caps

Thursday, 5th Sep 2024 19:09 Jens Cajuste and Ali Al-Hamadi added to their caps in victories for Sweden and Iraq. Cajuste, 25, became the first player to win a Swedish cap while with the Blues when he came off the bench in this evening’s 3-1 UEFA Nations League victory away in Azerbaijan. The midfielder, on loan with Town for the season from Napoli, was introduced in the 72nd minute - at right-back - to win his 23rd full cap as Sweden won their opening Nations League fixture. The Swedes next take on Estonia at home on Sunday. Elsewhere, Al-Hamadi came on in the 83rd minute and won his 13th full cap as the Iraqis beat Oman, who were reduced to 10 men in the final minutes, in Basra in their first game of the third stage of Asian World Cup qualifying. Iraq travel to face Kuwait on Tuesday. Cameron Burgess was left on the bench throughout as 10-man Australia were shocked 1-0 at home by Bahrain in their first match of the third stage of Asian World Cup qualifying. The Socceroos travel to Jakarta to face Indonesia on Tuesday. Blues central defender Elkan Baggott was left out of the Indonesia squad and in any case is currently out with an ankle problem.

Photo: Claus Birch



