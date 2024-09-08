Muric: Decision Made Against Us Not Fair, Rumours Not True

Sunday, 8th Sep 2024 20:04

Blues keeper Aro Muric says his expulsion from the Kosovo squad along with two teammates was not fair and that claims they broke squad rules aren’t true.

At lunchtime, the FKK, the Kosovan FA, announced that Muric, Edon Zhegrova and Florent Muslija had been dismissed from the squad ahead of Monday’s game against Cyprus in Nicosia for breaking rules they and manager Franco Foda had set.

According to reports, the FKK took the action after the trio stayed out too late in night clubs, not for the first time.

However, Muric disputes that version of events, telling Kosovan newspaper Klan Kosova: “The decision made against us was not fair at all and the rumours that are circulating are not true at all.”

The FFK executive committee is set to decide whether any further action is taken against the trio.





Photo: Matchday Images