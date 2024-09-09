Tuanzebe and Delap Could Win Caps

Monday, 9th Sep 2024 09:46

Axel Tuanzebe and Liam Delap could add to their international caps later today.

Tuanzebe’s DR Congo are in Ethiopia for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with the defender set to win his third cap (KO 8pm).

DR Congo are top of the group after one game having beaten Guinea 1-0 at home in their opener, while the Ethiopians drew 1-1 in Tanzania.

Delap and the England U21s are in friendly action against Austria at Kenilworth Road. The Town striker won his sixth U21s cap as a sub in Friday’s 0-0 European Championships qualifier in Northern Ireland but didn’t add to his two goals at that level. The game is being shown live on the England YouTube channel (KO 7.45pm).

Omari Hutchinson was also named in the squad but returned to the Blues early last week for medical assessment.

Keeper Aro Muric was due to be with the Kosovo squad for their Nations League match in Cyprus but was sent home over the weekend.





Photo: Matchday Images