Town Women Drawn at Exeter
Monday, 9th Sep 2024 21:07

Ipswich Town Women have been drawn away to Exeter City in round one of the FAWNL Cup.

The tie will be played on Sunday 29th September at a venue and a kick-off time to be confirmed.

Town, who thrashed Norwich City 4-0 at Carrow Road in the determining round, are currently second behind the Grecians in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division on goal difference, the sides having drawn 2-2 at St James Park just over a week ago.


Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



