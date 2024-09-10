Released Midfielder Ball Joins Orient

Tuesday, 10th Sep 2024 17:51 Released Blues midfielder Dominic Ball has joined League One Leyton Orient on a deal to the end of the season. Ball left Town after two years at the end of 2023/24 having been part of the squad which won back-to-back promotions. The 29-year-old joined Town after leaving QPR in the summer of 2022 but never established himself in the team, the Blues’ form and injury limiting his opportunities. The former Tottenham trainee made 13 starts - five in the league - and 22 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring one goal. “I'm delighted to get this over the line and join a great club like Leyton Orient,” he told the O’s official website. “I'm still only 29 and I'm lucky to have played so many games in my career at some great clubs, and I'm desperate to continue improving and developing as a player. “I enjoy the competition and playing with a team that is trying to do something special. That's why I have come here, and I'm really looking forward to it. “I look at the squad here, and it's full of really talented, young players, but you also need those older heads who have played at all different types of levels. “In my last two seasons at Ipswich, we achieved back-to-back promotions, which was achieved by working hard individually and collectively. I'm hopeful that I can bring some of my experience from my career to help this team.” Orient manager, former Blues loanee Richie Wellens, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Dom here to Leyton Orient, with him adding both real quality and depth to our squad. “He has played the majority of his career in the Championship to date, and not only does he add some more experience to our midfield, he is a real leader, and someone Kieran McKenna has given great credit to regarding the excellent team spirit which saw Ipswich gain back-to-back promotions in recent years. “He can play a number of positions, but midfield is his strongest, and we’re excited to see what he can bring to the squad.” Director of football Martin Ling said: “Dom adds experience and knowhow into our midfield unit, and he's also an extremely versatile player who can play in a number of positions, with defensive midfield being his most natural position. “We felt that we needed one more experienced professional to complement some of the younger signings we have made. Dom also brings some really important leadership qualities to our squad, and we're really happy to have him on board.”

Photo: Matchday Images



