Five Win Caps

Tuesday, 10th Sep 2024 22:12

Sammie Szmodics, Dara O’Shea, Chiedozie Ogbene, Ali Al-Hamadi and Cieran Slicker all won caps this evening.

Szmodics, O’Shea and Ogbene were in the Republic of Ireland side which lost 2-0 to Greece in a UEFA Nations League game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The opening goal was scored by summer Town target Fotis Ioannidis five minutes after the break.

Before half-time, Ogbene, who was winning his 22nd cap, found the net with a superb strike but the goal was chalked off for offside. Szmodics was winning his sixth cap and O”Shea his 28th. Szmodics and Ogbene were rested in the 84th minute.

Al-Hamadi started for Iraq as they drew 0-0 in Kuwait in a World Cup qualifier having been reduced to 10 men in only the seventh minute. The Blues striker was replaced at half-time as he won his 14th cap.

Slicker captained Scotland’s U21s as they thrashed Malta 5-0 in a European Championships tie in Ta' Qali. The Blues keeper was winning his 19th U21s cap.





Photo: Yannis Halas/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect