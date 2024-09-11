International Round-Up

Wednesday, 11th Sep 2024 08:55 by Kallum Brisset Town saw 10 first team players head off on international duty during the September break. Here’s a round-up of how they got on. The Blues’ trio of Republic of Ireland internationals all started in both Nations League defeats to England and Greece. Chiedozie Ogbene and Sammie Szmodics both played 90 and 84 minutes in the two matches to take their tallies of caps to 22 and six respectively. Meanwhile, defender Dara O’Shea played every minute to take his total number of international caps to 28. Ogbene was also named Ireland’s Player of the Match against England on Saturday. Goalkeeper Aro Muric was expelled from the Kosovo squad for reportedly breaking team rules - reportedly staying out too late at a night club - an accusation by the Kosovan FA which was later denied by the former Burnley man, claiming the ‘rumours circulating are not true’. Muric had previously won his 39th cap in Kosovo’s 3-0 home defeat to Romania on Friday.

Axel Tuanzebe took his DR Congo caps to three after helping his country to two victories and two clean sheets in AFCON qualifiers against Guinea and Ethiopia, playing both at right-back. After previously featuring in England’s youth setups, the Blues defender made his senior international debut for the Congolese in June. Defender Cameron Burgess earned his 10th cap for Australia as the Socceroos drew 0-0 with Indonesia on Tuesday. That result capped off an underwhelming window for the Australians, who previously were beaten at home to Bahrain when Burgess was an unused substitute. Napoli loanee Jens Cajuste became the first player to ever earn caps for Sweden while with the Blues as he took his total number of international appearances to 25. The midfielder featured in both of Sweden’s victories over Azerbaijan and Estonia from the bench, playing at right-back in the former in Baku. Ali Al-Hamadi earned his 13th and 14th caps for Iraq as they beat Oman and drew with Kuwait in Asian qualifying for the World Cup. The striker, whose minutes are being managed, returned to the national side for the first time since January but did not add to his three international goals. Summer signing Liam Delap earned two more caps for England U21s to take his total to seven as the striker featured against both Northern Ireland and Austria. Delap came off the bench against the Northern Irish while starting in Monday’s friendly victory against Austria at Kenilworth Road. Teammate Omari Hutchinson pulled out of the Young Lions camp as a precautionary measure having initially been named in the squad. Town’s record signing has previously won full caps for Jamaica. Cieran Slicker continued to be first choice for Scotland U21s as they played their Spanish and Maltese counterparts in European qualifiers during the past week. The goalkeeper captained the side for the first time during this window and took his total caps at U21 level to 19. Elsewhere, Blues U21s striker Ash Boatswain made his debut for Montserrat in their CONCACAF Nations League clash with El Salvador last Thursday. The 19-year-old would then start for Lee Bowyer’s side for the first time in their defeat at St Vincent and the Grenadines.

