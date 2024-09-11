McKenna to Be Awarded Honorary Doctorate

Wednesday, 11th Sep 2024 14:28 Town boss Kieran McKenna is to be awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Suffolk next month. McKenna is one of five people who will receive honorary degrees at graduation ceremonies in October. The Northern Irishman will be joined by Boshor Ali, the chair of BSC Multicultural Services, historian Sir Diarmaid MacCulloch, Michael Read MBE, who has swum the English Channel 33 times, and chair of Healthwatch England and of the Royal College of Physicians Professor David Croisdale-Appleby OBE. McKenna’s award celebrates the double promotion the club has achieved since he took over in December 2021. “To receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Suffolk is a proud moment for both me and my family,” McKenna said. “Suffolk has become a special place for us since we moved here nearly three years ago and to now receive a gesture like this from an institution so central to life in the county is an incredible honour. “We are proud of everything we have been able to achieve at the football club over the last few years and underpinning our successes has been a strong culture, built on the hard work of so many people and continued learning. “To have been able to bring joy to so many people in Ipswich and Suffolk over the course of the last two seasons has been extremely rewarding, with the celebrations following both of our promotions showing the strong sense of community surrounding the club, which we are proud to be a part of.” The University of Suffolk’s graduation ceremonies take place on the Ipswich Waterfront from Saturday 19th to Wednesday 23th October.

Photo: Matchday Images



Stourbridgeblue added 14:41 - Sep 11

We've got Doctor Kieran McKenna 2

Denny32 added 14:54 - Sep 11

Well that's one way of making him feel he has to stay with us now!!! 1

