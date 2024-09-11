McKenna to Be Awarded Honorary Doctorate
Wednesday, 11th Sep 2024 14:28
Town boss Kieran McKenna is to be awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Suffolk next month.
McKenna is one of five people who will receive honorary degrees at graduation ceremonies in October.
The Northern Irishman will be joined by Boshor Ali, the chair of BSC Multicultural Services, historian Sir Diarmaid MacCulloch, Michael Read MBE, who has swum the English Channel 33 times, and chair of Healthwatch England and of the Royal College of Physicians Professor David Croisdale-Appleby OBE.
McKenna’s award celebrates the double promotion the club has achieved since he took over in December 2021.
“To receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Suffolk is a proud moment for both me and my family,” McKenna said.
“Suffolk has become a special place for us since we moved here nearly three years ago and to now receive a gesture like this from an institution so central to life in the county is an incredible honour.
“We are proud of everything we have been able to achieve at the football club over the last few years and underpinning our successes has been a strong culture, built on the hard work of so many people and continued learning.
“To have been able to bring joy to so many people in Ipswich and Suffolk over the course of the last two seasons has been extremely rewarding, with the celebrations following both of our promotions showing the strong sense of community surrounding the club, which we are proud to be a part of.”
The University of Suffolk’s graduation ceremonies take place on the Ipswich Waterfront from Saturday 19th to Wednesday 23th October.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Fulham by ad_wilkin
Two games to start the season against Champions League sides and Premier League champions was always going to be a tricky task. This match against Fulham is a much better yardstick as to how Town’s Premier League survival task will fare.
Carabao Cup Preview: AFC Wimbledon by ad_wilkin
Town will make their bow into this year's Carabao Cup competition off the back of playing two of the biggest teams in England. They face a familiar foe in AFC Wimbledon, who they met in the third round of the FA Cup last season.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
Pep Guardiola has managed 304 Premier League matches. He’s lost 38 of them. His City side average 2.36 points per game (Kieran McKenna’s Town averaged 2.01 in their last two seasons).
The Road to Manc Today by dusth
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me
And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say
“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”
Come you back to Manc today
Where Franny Lee once played
And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way
It’s the Road to Manc today
Where the flying Fodens play
And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]