McKenna: I've No Problem With Muric's Version of Events While With Kosovo

Thursday, 12th Sep 2024 14:48 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he’s spoken to Aro Muric regarding his expulsion from the Kosovo squad and accepts the keeper’s version of events. On Sunday, the FKK, the Kosovan FA, announced that Muric, Edon Zhegrova and Florent Muslija had been dismissed from the squad ahead of Monday’s game against Cyprus in Nicosia for breaking rules they and manager Franco Foda had set. It was reported that they trio had stayed out too late in a nightclubs, a claim Muric disputed, telling Kosovan newspaper Klan Kosova: “The decision made against us was not fair at all and the rumours that are circulating are not true at all.” Asked about the situation, McKenna said: “I’ve had a conversation with him. Of course, it’s not my area really, or Ipswich Town’s area to clear it up. “I’ve had a conversation with Aro, he’s given me his version, which I think, as he’s said, is a little bit different than some of the rumours that I think there were. “I’ve got no problem with his version and he’s our player and we support him. It was good to have him back this week for the couple of days’ extra training and we’re looking to keep working on his integration into the team, and I’m sure he’s going to be an important player for us.”

Photo: Matchday Images



ringwoodblue added 14:55 - Sep 12

If Muric’s explanation is good enough for McKenna, it should be good enough for us fans so let’s get behind the guy and stop all the criticism. 4

ipswichboi added 15:19 - Sep 12

Brilliant man management either way, whatever he said behind closed doors! 0

hyperbrit added 15:29 - Sep 12

I'll go with that too 0

Karlosfandangal added 15:30 - Sep 12

Don’t see a problem…….

I use to get in from a club a 2 in the morning and play on a Sunday morning on a freezing council pitch…..the hangover soon went when you headed the ball



Happy days 0

