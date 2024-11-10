Town Women at Cheltenham
Sunday, 10th Nov 2024 08:52
Town’s Women return to FAWNL Southern Premier Division action this afternoon when they take on Cheltenham Town at the Everyone’s Energy Kayte Lane Stadium, Bishops Cleeve (KO 2pm).
The Blues, who thrashed MK Dons 12-0 in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup last week, are currently third in the table, three points behind leaders Hashtag United, their next cup opponents, but with two games in hand.
Town, who are still unbeaten in the league this season, are two behind second-placed Oxford, also with two games in hand on the U’s.
Hashtag host Oxford this afternoon, so the Blues, who have the division’s best goal difference, will definitely overtake one of them should they beat the Robins, who are third-bottom of the table.
“We’re looking forward to getting back into league action this weekend after a win in the FA Cup last weekend,” manager Joe Sheehan told the club site.
“We’re back on the road after a good run of home fixtures, so we’re really looking forward to it. We’ve had a really good week of training and have prepared really well.
“We’ve been able to welcome Ella Rutherford (pictured above, right) back into training [following a knee operation], which has been great after her spell on the sidelines.
“We’re looking forward to the game on Sunday where we’re looking to continue to showcase what we’ve been working on and improve our performances.”
