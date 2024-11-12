Burley: One Step at a Time But I'm Feeling Well

Tuesday, 12th Nov 2024 14:30 Blues legend George Burley says he is feeling well having completed six cycles of chemotherapy after revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer in September. Burley played at right-back for Town between 1973 and 1985 before managing the club for eight years from 1994, taking the Blues into the Premier League in 2000 and then to fifth in the table the following season and back into Europe. The 68-year-old says the chemotherapy has reduced the size of a tumour and he is set to speak to specialists this week regarding surgery. “It's one step at a time, but at the moment I’m feeling well,” he told BBC Radio Suffolk. “It was a big shock but my family behind me have been immense - they've supported me and kept me good and very positive. It is scary, but that's life and there's always somebody worse off than yourself. “I've always been fairly positive. I had a really bad injury when I was a player [an ACL tear] and got told in May 1981 that I would never play football again. I managed to get to the World Cup finals in ’82.” Burley’s new book, All To Play For, which focuses on his eventful spell as manager, hits the shelves imminently in good time for Christmas.



The book is available for pre-order from TWTD here.

Photo: Action Images



BurleysGloryDays added 14:36 - Nov 12

Keep it going George! 8

ChingShady added 15:45 - Nov 12

Met him a couple of times in David Lloyds, always has a bit of time to talk about the weekends results.



Get well soon George you'll beat this.

3

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:43 - Nov 12

All the very best, George. A lovely man and ITFC to the core. 6

TimmyH added 17:16 - Nov 12

Good news George!...get well soon. 1

Bramidan added 18:23 - Nov 12

George, I loved you as a player and lately as a manager.

George Burnley’s Ipswich, stay strong we are with you. 0

Bramidan added 18:25 - Nov 12

Sorry spell checker altered your name! 0

BrockleyBlue78 added 19:32 - Nov 12

True legend. Sending you best wishes. 0

churchmans added 19:45 - Nov 12

He was some manager! The regular playoffs and eventually Wembley trip! My first and dream realised to see my beloved club win at Wembley and then two seasons in prem,San sirocco & Europe where halcyon days for me!

Hope to see them days again!

Big respect for the boss burley and get well soon!

For me my favourite manager! Can't remember the seasons before duncan 0

churchmans added 19:46 - Nov 12

*San siro (fukun spell check) 0

dusth added 20:31 - Nov 12

The very best for a speedy and complete recovery. You were my hero defending and bombing up the right and you were up there with the best managers and I know you are hugely respected. Go George and get that cross in. 0

bluesince76 added 21:02 - Nov 12

George burley is itfc legend. 0

