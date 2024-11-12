Burley: One Step at a Time But I'm Feeling Well
Tuesday, 12th Nov 2024 14:30
Blues legend George Burley says he is feeling well having completed six cycles of chemotherapy after revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer in September.
Burley played at right-back for Town between 1973 and 1985 before managing the club for eight years from 1994, taking the Blues into the Premier League in 2000 and then to fifth in the table the following season and back into Europe.
The 68-year-old says the chemotherapy has reduced the size of a tumour and he is set to speak to specialists this week regarding surgery.
“It's one step at a time, but at the moment I’m feeling well,” he told BBC Radio Suffolk.
“It was a big shock but my family behind me have been immense - they've supported me and kept me good and very positive. It is scary, but that's life and there's always somebody worse off than yourself.
“I've always been fairly positive. I had a really bad injury when I was a player [an ACL tear] and got told in May 1981 that I would never play football again. I managed to get to the World Cup finals in ’82.”
Burley’s new book, All To Play For, which focuses on his eventful spell as manager, hits the shelves imminently in good time for Christmas.
Photo: Action Images
