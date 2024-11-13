Baggott Suffers New Injury Blow

Wednesday, 13th Nov 2024 09:24

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott, who is on loan with League One Blackpool for the season, is facing at least another month on the sidelines after picking up a new injury.

Indonesia international Baggott made his return from more than two months out with an ankle problem last week, playing 45 minutes of a Bristol Street Motors Trophy game against Liverpool’s U21s.

However, the 22-year-old has now picked up a new injury which Tangerines head coach Steve Bruce says will keep him out for a number of weeks.

“Unfortunately he’s done his thigh,” Bruce told the Blackpool Gazette following last night’s 2-2 draw at Harrogate Town.

“I would expect it to be a month at least, that’s the minimum. He’s a young player so we’ve just got to look after him because he’ll be hugely disappointed. He was earmarked to play tonight and he’s not been able to do it.”

Baggott has so far made only four starts for the Seasiders since joining them at that beginning of August.

Elsewhere, former Blues striker Ben Morris has signed a new two-year deal with USL Championship side Detroit City with an option for a third season.

Academy product Morris, 25, joined the club from the Blues in February 2023.

The striker, who underwent two ACL operations during his time at Town, has hit 16 goals and picked up six assists in 67 games for Le Rouge.





Photo: Matchday Images