Szmodics Goal Ruled Out as O'Shea Wins Cap From Bench

Thursday, 14th Nov 2024 22:18 Town forward Sammie Szmodics had a goal chalked off, while Dara O’Shea came off the bench as the Republic of Ireland beat Finland 1-0 in their penultimate Nations League group game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Szmodics, who started and won his ninth cap, had the ball in the net in the 22nd minute but the goal was disallowed for offside. The 29-year-old also went close just prior to being subbed in the 85th minute, O’Shea having come on at right-back on 76 ahead of a Finnish penalty saved by Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher. The Blues defender, who was picking up his 31st full cap, was a doubt going into the game with his ongoing back problem. Despite the win, Ireland, who play England in their final game at Wembley on Sunday, will finish in the group in third and face a relegation play-off. Meanwhile, U21s striker Ashley Boatswain scored his first international goal as he won his fifth full cap but couldn’t prevent Montserrat from losing 2-1 to St Vincent and the Grenadines in a CONCACAF Nations League game in San Salvador. The result all but confirms that Montserrat, who ended the game with 10 men following Mackye Townsend West’s red card for a second bookable offence, will be relegated to League C with one game to play, away to El Salvador on Monday. Montserrat pulls one back in the 86th! 💥 pic.twitter.com/4MZarNOTiM — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) November 14, 2024 Elsewhere, Ali Al-Hamadi was an unused sub as Iraq drew 0-0 with Jordan in Basra in a World Cup qualifier. The striker will hope to be involved when the Iraqis travel to take on the Oman in Muscat on Tuesday.

Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne



