U18s Drawn at Bournemouth in FA Youth Cup

Friday, 15th Nov 2024 13:16

Town’s U18s have been drawn away against AFC Bournemouth in round three of the FA Youth Cup.

The Blues, who host the Cherries in Professional Development League Two South at Playford Road tomorrow morning, will be hoping to progress further than last year when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Swansea.

The previous season, the U18s reached the quarter-finals before unluckily losing 4-2 after-extra-time to West Ham United at Portman Road having been reduced to 10 men.

Town have won the competition on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Third round ties must be played before Saturday 14th December.

FA Youth Cup Third Round

1 Waford v Oxford United

2 Millwall v Hull City

3 Leyton Orient or Whitehawk v AFC Fylde or Northampton Town

4 Hertford Town or Bristol Rovers v Arsenal

5 AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town

6 Harrogate Town or Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion

7 Queens Park Rangers v Gillingham or Swindon Town

8 Derby County v Sunderland

9 Burton Albion or Notts County v Fulham

10 Leicester City v Chelsea

11 Stoke City v Bromley or Rising Ballers Kensington

12 Cardiff City v Chesterfield or Shrewsbury Town

13 Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday

14 Portsmouth v Leeds United

15 Eastleigh or AFC Wimbledon v Wolverhampton Wanderers

16 Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough

17 Norwich City v Brentford

18 Fleetwood Town or Tamworth v Burnley

19 Aston Villa v Accrington Stanley or Blyth Spartans

20 Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers

21 Merstham or Forest Green Rovers v Burgess Hill Town or Colchester United

22 Luton Town v Crewe Alexandra or Blackpool

23 Grimsby Town or Salford City v West Ham United

24 Everton v Nottingham Forest

25 Preston North End v Liverpool

26 Manchester United v Coventry City

27 Swansea City v Southampton

28 Stevenage or Cheltenham Town v Exeter City or AFC Dunstable

29 Manchester City v Crystal Palace

30 Bolton Wanderers or Lincoln City v Wrexham

31 Carlisle United v Plymouth Argyle

32 Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion





Photo: Action Images