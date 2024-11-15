U18s Drawn at Bournemouth in FA Youth Cup
Friday, 15th Nov 2024 13:16
Town’s U18s have been drawn away against AFC Bournemouth in round three of the FA Youth Cup.
The Blues, who host the Cherries in Professional Development League Two South at Playford Road tomorrow morning, will be hoping to progress further than last year when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Swansea.
The previous season, the U18s reached the quarter-finals before unluckily losing 4-2 after-extra-time to West Ham United at Portman Road having been reduced to 10 men.
Town have won the competition on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.
Third round ties must be played before Saturday 14th December.
FA Youth Cup Third Round
1 Waford v Oxford United
2 Millwall v Hull City
3 Leyton Orient or Whitehawk v AFC Fylde or Northampton Town
4 Hertford Town or Bristol Rovers v Arsenal
5 AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town
6 Harrogate Town or Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion
7 Queens Park Rangers v Gillingham or Swindon Town
8 Derby County v Sunderland
9 Burton Albion or Notts County v Fulham
10 Leicester City v Chelsea
11 Stoke City v Bromley or Rising Ballers Kensington
12 Cardiff City v Chesterfield or Shrewsbury Town
13 Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday
14 Portsmouth v Leeds United
15 Eastleigh or AFC Wimbledon v Wolverhampton Wanderers
16 Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough
17 Norwich City v Brentford
18 Fleetwood Town or Tamworth v Burnley
19 Aston Villa v Accrington Stanley or Blyth Spartans
20 Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers
21 Merstham or Forest Green Rovers v Burgess Hill Town or Colchester United
22 Luton Town v Crewe Alexandra or Blackpool
23 Grimsby Town or Salford City v West Ham United
24 Everton v Nottingham Forest
25 Preston North End v Liverpool
26 Manchester United v Coventry City
27 Swansea City v Southampton
28 Stevenage or Cheltenham Town v Exeter City or AFC Dunstable
29 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
30 Bolton Wanderers or Lincoln City v Wrexham
31 Carlisle United v Plymouth Argyle
32 Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Photo: Action Images
