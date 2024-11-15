Town's Tottenham Win LMA's Performance of the Week

Friday, 15th Nov 2024 19:15 Town’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday has been voted the League Managers Association’s Utilita Performance of the Week. The LMA panel, made up of chairman Martin O’Neill OBE, Sir Alex Ferguson CBE, Chris Hughton, Rachel Yankey OBE, Les Ferdinand MBE, Clare Tomlinson, Jess Creighton, Stuart Pearce MBE and Barry Fry, determined the Blues’ first Premier League win in 22 years the top performance of the week in not just the top flight but the Championship, Leagues One and Two, WSL and Women’s Championship. Town most recently won the award in April 2017 when Mick McCarthy’s side beat Newcastle United 3-1 at Portman Road. Current boss Kieran McKenna will receive the Utilita Performance of the Week trophy for this week’s success.

Photo: Matchday Images



Gforce added 19:21 - Nov 15

Congratulations to the boys,very well deserved and hopefully many more awards to come before the end of the season.

Now let's keep it going, starting next Sunday !

0

Yppswyche added 19:28 - Nov 15

Bonkers we didn’t win one over the past two seasons! 0

