Muric's Kosovo Walk Off and Match Abandoned Following Pro-Serbia Chants From Romania Fans

Friday, 15th Nov 2024 23:48 Town keeper Aro Muric and his Kosovo teammates walked off the field in injury time of their UEFA Nations League game in Romania following pro-Serbia chants from sections of the home support, leading to the match eventually being abandoned. The game at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest was still 0-0 with the Kosovans having dominated when chants aimed towards the visiting players increased in volume after a clash between Romania’s Denis Alibec and Amir Rrahmani of Kosovo, while objects were reportedly thrown towards the away bench. The incidents prompted the Kosovo players and staff to walk off the pitch leaving the Romanians still out there on their own for around 40 minutes. The referee eventually made his way to the dressing room and gave the Kosovo players an ultimatum that he would abandon the game if they didn't return to the field within a specified time. They refused to do so and the match was curtailed with the outcome currently unclear. A UEFA statement reads: “The UEFA Nations League match between Romania and Kosovo has been abandoned. UEFA will communicate further information in due course.” Romania is among the countries which don’t recognise Kosovo as an independent nation with Serbia claiming it is part of their territory. In September last year, UEFA sanctioned the Romanian FA (FRF) following similar chants and a banner stating 'Kosovo is Serbia' during a Euro 2024 qualifier between the sides earlier that month. That game, also in Bucharest, had been held up for 50 minutes. The FRF was fined €40,000 and ordered that their match against Andorra the following month should be played behind closed doors. In October this year, the FRF was fined €52,500 and issued with a partial stadium ban for racist fan behaviour during the previous month’s Nations League tie with Lithuania. Prior to tonight’s kick-off, the FRF called on their fans to be on their best behaviour for fear of impacting their top spot in the group, and therefore their chances of World Cup qualification, and further behind-closed-doors matches. Elsewhere, Liam Delap won his ninth England U21s cap as the Young Lions drew 0-0 with Spain in a friendly in Cadiz. The Town striker played the first 68 minutes before being replaced by former Blues loanee Dane Scarlett having been booked moments earlier for a clash with a defender. Blues keeper Cieran Slicker was an unused sub as Scotland beat Croatia 1-0 at Hampden Park.

Photo: REUTERS/George Calin



