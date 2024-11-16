Williamson Keeps Clean Sheet For Scotland U19s

Saturday, 16th Nov 2024 18:02

Blues youngster Woody Williamson kept a clean sheet as Scotland’s U19s thrashed Liechtenstein 4-0 in a Euro 2025 mini-group game at Cappielow Park in Greenock this afternoon.

Williamson, 18, who is currently on loan with Chelmsford City, was winning his 10th U19 cap.

The young Scots, who were beaten 1-0 in their opening group game by Wales with Williamson an unused sub, face France, also at Cappielow Park, in their final match on Tuesday.





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache