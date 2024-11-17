Blues Duo Set For Wembley Action
Sunday, 17th Nov 2024 10:24
Blues Republic of Ireland duo Sammie Szmodics and Dara O’Shea look set to face England at Wembley in this evening’s final UEFA Nations League qualifier (KO 5pm, ITV1).
Forward Szmodics started the 1-0 victory over Finland in Dublin on Thursday, winning his ninth cap, while O’Shea, who is managing a back problem, came off the bench to pick up his 31st at right-back.
It would be no surprise if O’Shea started this evening with Wolves defender Matt Doherty, who began the game against the Finns, having played little football for his club lately.
Ireland’s Icelandic manager Heimir Hallgrímsson revealed ahead of the game that he is familiar with Wembley due to a family connection to the Blues and presumably has strong childhood memories of the 1978 FA Cup final.
“We grow up with live games from England,” he said. “All Icelanders have a favourite team in the Premier League that reflects the era you grew up in.
“My father was a big Ipswich fan. Everyone knows the history of football is connected to Wembley, for sure.”
Regardless of tonight’s result, Ireland will finish third in the group, while a victory for England should confirm top spot, barring Greece racking up a big scoreline in their final match in Finland.
Elsewhere, Town U21s striker Ash Boatswain could add to his five Montserrat caps when his side take on El Salvador in a CONCACAF Nations League match in the early hours of Monday morning (KO 1am).
Boatswain, 18, netted his first international goal in Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Montserrat are currently bottom of League B Group A and that result all but confirmed their demotion to League C. Tonight’s match is being streamed live on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.
Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
