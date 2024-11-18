Former Blues Left-Back Penney Joins Dale

Monday, 18th Nov 2024 19:02

Former Blues left-back Matt Penney has joined National League Rochdale a year and a half after leaving Portman Road.

Penney, 26, was among the influx of players at Town in the summer of 2021 after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the previous season and went on to make 21 starts and five sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once.

The Chesterfield-born full-back spent the first half of 2022/23 on loan at Motherwell and the second at Charlton before being released that summer.

The one-time St Pauli loanee has been without a club since then until signing on at Spotland on no-contract terms.





Photo: Matchday Images